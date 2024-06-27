Ludhiana judokas felicitated for winning medals in all-India competition

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 26

Trainees of the local Sports Authority of India (SAI) Training Centre who participated in the All-India Inter-SAI Judo Championship, held in Bhopal recently, were honoured for securing top spots in the tournament. The judokas from the centre bagged 12 medals, including six gold medals, in this competition.

The medal winners, along with those who participated but could not finish among position holders were felicitated by the centre in-charge, Rakesh Kumar Solanki, at a function organised at the SAI Training Centre. Solanki congratulated the judokas and their coach, Sagar Upadhyay, for their achievement at the championship.

The gold medal winners included Bhuvnesh Dhabhai in the sub-junior category (U40 kg), Krish in the sub-junior category (U55 kg), Karan Verma in the cadet group (U50 kg), Anmol Kumar in the cadet section (U60 kg), Babaldeep Singh, also in the cadet group (U90kg), and Himanshu in the junior group (U90 kg).

Four judokas who secured silver medals at Bhopal were Abhay Sharma in the cadet group (below 55 kg), Anil Kumar Yadav in the cadet group (U73 kg), Abhishek Yadav in the junior category (U100 kg), and Deepak Rohilla in the junior category (below 66kg), while two bronze medal winners were Bhanu Partap Singh in the cadet group (U73 kg) and Kartik in the junior section (U60 kg).

Eight trainees from the centre who could not finish at the victory podium but had valuable competition exposure were honoured on this occasion. They include Priyanshu, Ishaan Kumar, Nikhil Kumar, Shivam Sharma, Vivek Verma, Divyanshu Repaswal, Nishant Nagar, and Rhytm Rajput.