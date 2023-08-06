Ludhiana: Man shoots sister dead for marrying against family wishes

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, August 6
A man allegedly opened fire on his sister and her husband at Panjpeer Road Corporation Colony here late last night. The woman, identified as 22-year-old Sandeep Kaur, received three to four gunshots and died on the spot. Her husband, Ravi, was hit by two bullets and is admitted to DMCH Hospital.
The assailant had concealed his face and was wearing a helmet during the shooting, causing panic in the area. The police were immediately informed about the incident.
Sandeep Kaur’s body was shifted for post-mortem to the Civil Hospital mortuary.
The accused identified as Suraj, a resident of Pratap Singh Wala, has reportedly been rounded up by the police.
Sources said Suraj was angry with Ravi, who had married his sister against the wishes of the family.
