Ludhiana man, wife on the run after they are booked for attacking stray dog with sharp-edged weapon for damaging their car cover

PTI

Ludhiana, January 10

A stray dog was fatally attacked with a sharp-edged weapon allegedly by a man whose car cover was damaged by the canine, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening, they said.

Inspector Rajinder Singh of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) police station said a case had been registered on the complaint of Mani Singh against Harbhajan Singh and his wife, residents of Dashmesh Nagar, under the IPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The accused are on the run, police added.

In the incident which was captured on CCTV, the accused could be seen repeatedly hitting the dog with a stick.

The accused later repeatedly attacked the dog with a sharp-edged weapon.

Harbhajan was furious as the dog had damaged his car cover, police said.

