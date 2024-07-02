Ludhiana MC organises awareness drive

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 1

With an aim to spread awareness among masses regarding cleanliness and segregation of dry and wet waste, Municipal Corporation organised an awareness-cum-cleanliness drive at Chimney road (Shimlapuri area) on Monday.

During the drive, announcements were done to urge the residents to hand over segregated dry and wet waste to the garbage collectors. The shopkeepers and residents were also asked to keep separate dustbins for dumping dry and wet waste.

Further, the residents were urged to stop the use of single use plastic items and support the authorities in solid waste management.

