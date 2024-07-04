Ludhiana MC seals six illegal structures

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 3

Taking action against illegal constructions, the Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed six illegal structures and buildings in different areas of the city on Wednesday.

The action was taken on the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney. At present, she has been given the additional charge of the MC Commissioner in the absence of the latter.

The building branch team of Zone D sealed three illegal commercial buildings in the Sunet area. The Zone C team sealed two illegal shops on the Daba road near Nirmal Palace.

Zone A ATP MS Bedi said an illegal shop was also sealed in the Chaura Bazaar area as the owner continued illegal construction despite issuance of notices in the past.

Sawhney said strict directions had been issued to building branch officials to take stern action against illegal constructions.

