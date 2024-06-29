Ludhiana: Organisation helps construct classrooms for less privileged

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 28

Over 800 children from underprivileged backgrounds study at the Government Primary School, Sarabha Nagar. It is well known now that the state government has its focus on enrolling more and more students and admission is not denied to anyone even in this school. But due to space constraints and lack of infrastructure, as many as 150 students of pre-primary classes have to be accommodated in a single room.

The monsoon is overhead and we need to wait a bit more for the grants but thankfully, the Round Table organisation pitched in and completed works like plastering of walls, tile work and paint job. The rooms are now ready to accommodate students. A government school teacher

There was an inflow of grants and construction of more classrooms was initiated but that came to a standstill for either the grants proved less than required or the unutilised funds were returned to the government as the poll code was enforced.

However, with the efforts of an NGO, construction works of two classrooms at this school were completed and these are ready to accommodate the pre-primary students from July 1 onwards.

The two classrooms were inaugurated today in the presence of members of the NGO Round Table and the area MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, teachers and other staff members.

A teacher added that most of the students were children of daily wagers and that the NGO also donated books, notebooks and stationery to help them with their studies.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.