Ludhiana police set up ‘CARE Stations’ with audio-visual emergency alert system at strategic places in city

  Ludhiana
By pressing a push button in these stations, it will connect a video call with the cops sitting at Police Control Room

Photo used for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, October 11

Taking a step in strengthening the emergency response system in the industrial hub of the state, Ludhiana Police Commissionerate have set up CARE (Connect for Assistance and Relief in Emergency) Stations at city's strategic places. By pressing a push button in these stations, it will connect a video call with the cops sitting at Police Control Room and a person in need can ask for any kind of police help. Control room will alert the nearby PCR team or the police station for immediate response.

By launching this system, Ludhiana has become the first city in Punjab where such emergency response system has been started.

Talking to The Tribune, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu told The Tribune that he took cue of this technology being used by the foreign countries and decided to implement it in the industrial hub of the state.

Sidhu said CARE Station is a unique addition to Safe City Project. “It is first-of-its-kind in the state of Punjab and focuses primarily on safety and security of our citizens, particularly women, children and vulnerable sections of our society. Each station is integrated with the ICCC (Integrated Command and Control Centre), citywide CCTV surveillance, 112 Helpline mechanism, Police Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) and Traffic infrastructure,” he informed.

“It enables two-way communication thereby preventing the need to physically go to police stations in situations of immediate relief,” Sidhu added.

Sidhu revealed that initially 10 CARE Stations have been placed in various parts of the city involving crowded

markets and sensitive locations like Ghumar Mandi, Ghanta Ghar, Bus Stand, Sarabha Nagar market, Feroze Gandhi market, Model Town, Gill Chowk, Bhuriwala Gurdwara Haibowal, Jalandhar Bypass and Samrala Chowk, which will be expanded as per need and future requirement.

It also has an inbuilt PA system that can be used to inform and aware the public about important developments, ensure smooth flow of traffic and relay important information in crisis situations, Commissioner held.

Notably project cost is being sponsored by Trident Group under CSR initiative.

