Ludhiana restrict Bathinda to 223 runs in first innings

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 19

Ludhiana restricted Bathinda to a small total of 223 runs in the first innings on the opening day of the first league match of Group B in the Punjab State Inter-District (U-19) Cricket Tournament for Dhruv Pandove Trophy on Sunday at Bathinda.

Invited to bat first, the hosts were off to a cautious start. Their first innings culminated in 76.3 overs at 223 runs.

Kavya Singla top scored with 82 runs and was followed by Rudra Sajwan and Suraj Singh who contributed 47 and 25 runs, respectively.

For Ludhiana, Shivam Verma, Vivek Gaur and Rivaandeep Singh Sehgal captured three wickets each. At draw of stumps, Ludhiana, in their first innings, were 38 for 2 in 18.3 overs. Yuvraj Pal and Ishmeet Singh Gahir lost their wickets after making 11 and 10 runs, respectively. Jaiveer was not out on 16 runs.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket