Ludhiana: Undertrial dies, inmates protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: An undertrial prisoner in Central Jail died on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Khadak Singh. Irked over the alleged negligence of jail authorities, the jail inmates protested and claimed that he was not provided with the timely medical aid. As per information, there was a sudden spike in Khadak Singh’s sugar level last night and he was taken to a private hospital in Model Town from where he was referred to the Civil Hospital. On the way, Khadak Singh died. Jail Superintendent Shivraj said the jail authorities did not know he was suffering from diabetes. TNS

18-year-old girl ends life

Ludhiana: A girl (18) died after allegedly hanging herself from a ceiling fan using a dupatta at an apartment in Apple Height, near Waves Mall, Ferozepur Road. The police have registered a case against a resident of Barewal for abetment to suicide. The suspect has been identified as Vishal Kumar. According to girl’s mother, Sunita Devi, her daughter got engaged to Vishal Kumar on June 12. After 2-3 days of engagement, Vishal called up to convey that he could not marry the girl. The girl went in depression and on June 22, she went to the security post’s cabin near the apartment and killed herself.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.