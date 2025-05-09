DT
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana where a turn means a chowk

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 150 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
article_Author
Nitin Soni
Updated At : 06:21 PM May 09, 2025 IST
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
For a person who has been born and brought up in Chandigarh, driving in any another city can be a mind-boggling task. While a ‘chowk’ in Chandigarh means a roundabout, in another city like Ludhiana, it can mean just a turn.

Once we decided to travel to Ludhiana by car. Those were the pre-Google Maps days. As soon as we reached Ludhiana, we promptly lost our way in its narrow markets. On inquiring, a good Samaritan told us to make an exit after two ‘chowks’. After about 15 minutes of inching through its barely moving traffic, we could not find any ‘chowks’. Clueless, we asked another good Samaritan of Ludhiana that where is the next ‘chowk’. He laughed and clarified that for a Ludhianvi a chowk literally means a ‘turn’.

I feel lucky and relieved that I live in a city where a chowk actually means just that. No twist in this tale.

Nitin Soni, Chandigarh

