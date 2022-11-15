Major fire breaks out in 2 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 15

A major fire broke out in two hosiery waste godowns at Mayapuri street number 2 here on Tuesday morning.

As the godowns are situated in a residential area, the residents panicked.

Hosiery waste worth lakhs was gutted. A car and two motorcycles were also gutted.

According to sources, two brothers owned two godowns while another was owned by another man.

Most of the people living in this area hailed from Saharanpur and are into the business of hosiery waste. Majority of the households had converted their residences into small godowns.

After the incident, the godowns adjoining the affected building as well as nearby residences were were vacated by the owners.

Firemen faced a tough time in dousing the flames.