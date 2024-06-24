Man dies by suicide, wife, in-laws booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 23

A man harassed by his wife and in-laws ended life by swallowing a poisonous substance at his residence in Navi Abadi in Khanna. The deceased was identified as 33-year-old Karanvir Bhatti. Karanvir was facing a divorce case with his wife. His in-laws were demanding money to withdraw the case due to which he was being harassed.

A case on the charge of abetment to suicide was registered against Karanvir’s wife, father-in-law and mother-in-law by the Khanna police. Complainant Raj Kumar, father of deceased Karanveer, said his son was married to Amanpreet Kaur in the year 2018. In 2019, the couple had a daughter. After some time, on the pretext of studies, Amanpreet Kaur went to her maternal home at Khuda Lahora in Chandigarh. He said when his son went to Khuda Lahora to bring his wife back home, his in-laws refused to send her. Recently, Karanveer had said that he could not bear more harassment and did not want to live, Raj Kumar said.

He said on June 18, his son consumed poisonous substance and died during treatment at a hospital yesterday. ASI Mukhtyar Singh said the suspects were yet to be arrested.

