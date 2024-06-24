Man dies by suicide, wife, in-laws booked

Ludhiana, June 23
A man harassed by his wife and in-laws ended life by swallowing a poisonous substance at his residence in Navi Abadi in Khanna. The deceased was identified as 33-year-old Karanvir Bhatti. Karanvir was facing a divorce case with his wife. His in-laws were demanding money to withdraw the case due to which he was being harassed.
A case on the charge of abetment to suicide was registered against Karanvir’s wife, father-in-law and mother-in-law by the Khanna police. Complainant Raj Kumar, father of deceased Karanveer, said his son was married to Amanpreet Kaur in the year 2018. In 2019, the couple had a daughter. After some time, on the pretext of studies, Amanpreet Kaur went to her maternal home at Khuda Lahora in Chandigarh. He said when his son went to Khuda Lahora to bring his wife back home, his in-laws refused to send her. Recently, Karanveer had said that he could not bear more harassment and did not want to live, Raj Kumar said.
He said on June 18, his son consumed poisonous substance and died during treatment at a hospital yesterday. ASI Mukhtyar Singh said the suspects were yet to be arrested.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans, PM tells Opposition, says government wants to take all along
Flags June 25, the 50th year of Emergency, to counter the op...
‘Won’t assist pro-tem Speaker’: Opposition after President administers oath to Mahtab
The opposition INDIA bloc decides to boycott the panel appoi...
Ahead of first Lok Sabha session, INDIA bloc MPs march together as show of strength
Opposition leaders assemble at the spot where the Gandhi sta...
What about 10 years of undeclared emergency, Mallikarjaun Kharge reminds PM
Says even after the moral defeat of the PM, arrogance remain...
NEET case: CBI team reaches Economic Offences Unit office in Patna
The EOU, which had been investigating the matter until the C...