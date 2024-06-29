Man held with .315 bore country-made pistol

Ludhiana, June 28
The Crime Branch 3 have arrested a man and seized an illegal weapon from his possession. The arrested accused has been identified as Gurdeep Kumar, resident of Bhamian Kalan.
ADCP (Crime) Amandeep Singh Brar in a statement said that Crime Branch in-charge inspector Navdeep Singh along with a police party was patrolling near Dream Park, Jamalpur, where they received a tip-off that the abovesaid person had bought an illegal weapon.
The police party immediately conducted a raid at Sarpanch Colony from where he was arrested and a .315 bore country-made pistol was seized from his possession. Now, his police remand would be sought from the court so that the supplier from whom the accused bought the gun can be identified. A case under the Arms Act was registered against the accused.
Meanwhile, ADCP (Crime) Brar said the police have launched a special drive to nab the persons possessing illegal weapons and soon more such seizures would be made.
