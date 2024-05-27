 Ludhiana: Man selling burgers in fray, lone campaigner for himself : The Tribune India

Ravinderpal Singh with his gunman in Ludhiana. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, May 26

A 34-year-old burger seller in Model Town Extension, Ravinderpal Singh (34), famous by the name of ‘Babaji burger wale’, is contesting the Lok Sabha poll from the Ludhiana constituency as an Independent. He had also contested the previous General Election in 2019 when he had lost his security depost by securing just 1,359 votes. Despite facing a defeat in the last parliamentary poll, the man is ready again to fight the poll battle.

Interestingly, Ravinderpal has not been taking any of his supporters along for campaigning, citing monetary issues. Instead, he is a sole campaigner for himself. He only takes along a gunman with him, given to him by the Election Commission for being a candidate. He has also put up banners on his burger vend in Model Town Extension opposite a gurdwara where he mentioned issues of Ludhiana, which he would take up in Parliament on becoming the MP.

Talking to The Tribune here on Sunday, Ravinderpal said he was not making tall promises like other candidates of big parties, which they could never address.”

“My foremost promise is to end the drug menace in which youth are badly involved. On becoming the MP, I promise to end private school mafia which are making holes in pockets of the people. Another big issue that I will raise is the loot at private hospitals where a common man cannot afford treatment and people are forced to pay hefty medicals bills,” he said.

Ravinderpal said another important issue he would take up in Parliament was pollution in the Buddha Nullah which had been increasing with each passing day. “I have seen several Lok Sabha elections and politicians of all major parties seek votes by promising to make the Buddha Nullah pollution-free and some had even promised to make the drain a clean water body where people can take bath. However after coming to power, winning candidates forget their promise,” said the burger seller.

A resident of Samrala Chowk, Ravinderpal stays with his mother Kuldeep Kaur. He was studying in Class IX when he lost his father and afterwards, he started his burger vend to earn his daily bread by leaving his studies midway.

“I cannot afford cavalcade of vehicles for my campaigning. I have a scooter and a gunman, I alone do campaigning to seek votes. I have fan following in the city and rural areas. My elderly mother is also taking her few friends along for doing door-to-door campaigning for me,” said Ravinderpal. He said he had thousands of followers on his social media pages where he is getting a huge response from city residents and he thinks social media was canvassing for him.

