Bhagwant Mann holds roadshows on Tibba Road, in Raikot

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 20

People in a large number took part in a roadshow on Tibba Road that was taken out by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in support of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Ludhiana Ashok Prashar.

Party workers and supporters showered flowers on the Chief Minister who, in turn, also threw flowers on the former. A convoy of vehicles followed Mann’s car while he was standing through the roof of the car.

The roadshow started from Tibba Road and culminated at the office of MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal.

Addressing the people, Mann said Ludhiana is his ‘karmabhoomi’ and if he voted to power again, he would ensure its betterment.

“Now, only one guarantee is left and that is to give Rs 1,000 per month to women. The groundwork on the scheme has been done and as people are now getting zero electricity bill, women will be able to get Rs 1,000 every month,” he said.

He said till now, every government that came to power has talked about Ludhiana being the heart of the state but nobody cared to take care of the ailing heart.

“Now time has come, and I will take care of the heart and time has come to help flourish the trade and business community of the city,” he said.

Targeting BJP candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu, he said he was often confused about the party to which he belongs. He had not fully downloaded BJP into his brain as he often calls himself a ‘Congress man’.

Mann also announced that the government has declared holidays in schools due to severe heat wave conditions. Now, there is no need for children to go out and they could study in their homes. — TNS

Seeks votes for Fatehgarh Sahib candidate

Raikot: Election campaign of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib Gurpreet Singh GP received a shot in the arm as Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann conducted a massive roadshow in his support on Old Tehsil Road here on Monday.

However, administration officials remained on their toes handling the situation as office-bearers and activists of the party had started arriving at the venue before the scheduled time of the roadshow.

Gurpreet Singh GP and local legislator Hakam Singh Thekedar accompanied the cavalcade.

