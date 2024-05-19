 Max voters in Gill, least in Raikot Assembly segment : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Max voters in Gill, least in Raikot Assembly segment

Max voters in Gill, least in Raikot Assembly segment

Over 53% male, 47% female comprise 27L electors in district

Max voters in Gill, least in Raikot Assembly segment

General Observer Divya Mittal visited vulnerable pockets in Jagraon and interacted with voters. She exhorted them to cast vote without any fear and inducement on June 1. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 18

Gill is the biggest and Raikot is the smallest Assembly constituency in the state’s biggest and largest Ludhiana district, in terms of area and population, the final electoral rolls have confirmed.

With over 53 per cent male and almost 47 per cent female voters, Ludhiana district, spread across 14 Assembly segments falling under two Parliamentary constituencies – Ludhiana (9) and Fatehgarh Sahib (5) – has registered a total of 26,94,622 electors for the General Election to the 18th Lok Sabha slated for June 1. As many as 151 third gender voters have also been listed in the electoral rolls.

The final electors summary published by the district election office, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that the district’s biggest Gill Assembly constituency has a total of 2,78,191 voters, including 1,47,661 male, 1,30,519 female and 11 third gender while the smallest Raikot Vidhan Sabha seat has a total of 1,47,991 electorates, including 79,243 male and 68,747 female. While Gill has a maximum of 294 polling stations, Raikot has a minimum of 188 polling stations.

The second biggest Assembly seat in the district is Sahnewal with a total of 2,71,675 voters, including 1,47,223 male, 1,24,446 female and six third gender. The constituency has 273 polling stations.

Among other Vidhan Sabha constituencies in the district, Khanna has 1,74,061 electorates, including 91,353 male, 82,706 female, two third gender, with 192 polling stations, Samrala 1,76,815 voters, including 93,058 male, 83,752 female and five third gender, with 218 polling stations, Ludhiana East 2,31,133 voters, including 1,24,765 male, 1,06,341 female and 27 third gender, with 222 polling stations, Ludhiana South 1,83,918 electors, including 1,02,966 male, 80,935 female and 17 third gender, with 174 polling stations, Atam Nagar 1,63,681 voters, including 85,893 male, 77,773 female and 15 third gender, with 167 polling stations, Ludhiana Central 1,56,295 voters, including 83,311 male, 72,966 female and 18 third gender, with 178 polling stations, Ludhiana West 1,73,228 electorates, including 89,236 male, 83,981 female and 11 third gender, with 192 polling stations, Ludhiana North 2,03,941 voters, including 1,07,872 male, 96,044 female and 25 third gender, with 201 polling stations, Payal 1,65,466 electorates, including 87,653 male, 77,810 female and three third gender, with 207 polling stations, Dakha 1,85,463 electors, including 98,050 male, 87,412 female and one third gender, with 217polling stations and Jagraon Assembly segment has a total of 1,82,764 voters, including 97,340 male, 85,415 female and nine third gender voters, who will exercise their franchise at 198 polling stations.

All in place, says DC

“All arrangements have been made for a free, fair, smooth, transparent and peaceful General Election to the 18th LS in the district. We have constituted committees of officials at the district and Assembly segment levels to ensure media certification and monitoring, vehicle management, expenditure monitoring, static surveillance and flying squads to ensure implementation of the poll code,” said the DC-cum-DEO.

