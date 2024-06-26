Mentally ill man barges into police station, attacks cops with sword

Ludhiana, June 25
A mentally-ill man barged into a police station on Sunday night and attacked cops with a sword. The cops ran for their lives after the assailant ran towards them brandishing the sword.
Two policemen suffered minor injuries in the attack. However, cops managed to overpower the attacker. The arrested person was said to be mentally ill.
The police said the man walked into the police station with a sword in hand at 8pm on Monday and attacked the cops. One of the cops who remained inside thana was attacked by the assailant. Hearing the noise, nearby people entered the thana and caught the assailant.
The police said the person was mentally unstable and admitted to hospital for treatment. So far, no action was taken against him. The police are investigating the reason behind the attack, which was captured in the CCTVs at the police station. Notably, the CCTV footage of the incident went viral on Tuesday.
