Migrants return to native places amid uncertainty

Amid the ongoing war-like situation in the country, migrants were seen rushing to their native places in UP, Bihar and other states in large numbers. For the past two days, the railway stations at Ludhiana and Dhandari Kalan witnessed a number of migrants. Most trains, including the Amarpali and Dibrugarh expresses, ran on full capacity. A visit to the city railway station revealed how hundreds of migrants were present on each platform, waiting for their respective trains.

However, after the announcement of ceasefire between India and Pakistan, residents and migrants alike breathed a sigh of relief. There was hope that the migration would stop immediately. Industrialists welcomed the move as they were facing labour shortages which was affecting business.

Lalit Kumar, a native of Bihar, said the war had him scared because his children and wife were alone in Bihar. Till the time the situation persists, he said he would stay with his family. He promised to return to work once things were calmer. “I am a factory worker and the sole bread winner in the family. I didn’t want to leave my work but my family forced me to return,” added Lalit.

Another UP-based migrant Amit Prasad, who was waiting for his train at the city railway station, said due to the ongoing war, the factory he worked at had stopped production for a while, hence he had no option than to return to his family.

Notably, on Saturday the Railway Department rescheduled, cancelled and short-terminated many trains but after the ceasefire announcement these services were resumed.

Sanju Dhir, chairman, Ludhiana Woolen Manufacturing Association, said due to the ongoing war, the industry had suffered massive loses as clients had not been coming to book orders but now they expected things to be back on track. Dhir added that most workers had already returned to their native places before the start of war and now they could delay returning. The ceasefire announcement has given us some hope, he added.