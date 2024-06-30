Minor alleges rape, case registered against two

Ludhiana, June 29
A minor girl alleged rape at the hands of two youths, against whom a case under sections 328, 342, 376 D, 377 and 506 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act has been registered.
The 17 year-old minor from Jhanjeri village, Mohali, became friends with one Jaspreet Singh alias Baaj through Instagram and both started texting. Later, Sahibdeep Singh of Mohali, a friend of Baaj, also started texting the girl. On May 12, a nagar kirtan was organised at Chappar Chiri near Kharar and the accused allegedly lured and took the girl on a motorcycle to a house at Dehlon and threatened and raped her. The girl was in their confinement till May 16. On Mohali police’s recommendation, Dehlon police lodged an FIR. The accused are yet to be arrested.
