Minor raped, impregnated

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 27

In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by an unknown motorcycle-borne person at Bagh Colony here.

The alleged sexual assault took place two months back, but it came to light when the girl complained of stomach pain and was taken to a doctor, where it was found that she was pregnant.

The Sadar police on Wednesday registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC against the unknown accused.

As per information, the victim’s mother told the police that on June 25, her daughter's health suddenly deteriorated and she complained of stomach pain. She was rushed to the Civil Hospital. After check-up, the doctors said that her daughter was six weeks and six days pregnant.

The complainant said two months ago she went to a grocery store to buy some goods. At that time an unknown bike rider stopped her on the way and took her to an isolated place and established physical relations with her. The miscreant also threatened him not to tell this to anyone.

Investigating officer Assistant Sub-Inspector Saraj Kumar said after registering a case, further investigation was launched to identify and arrest the suspect.

