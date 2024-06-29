Minor raped in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 28

A shocking incident of sexual assault has came to light in the city. A seven-year-old girl was allegedly picked up from her room in her sleep and raped. The suspect has been identified as Parmod Kumar (45) of Gill Road. The suspect is a tempo driver.

The complainant, victim’s mother, told the police that when she woke up on June 27, she saw that her daughter was partially naked and noticed bleeding from the her private part. After the complainant asked her about it, the victim revealed that the suspect picked her up at night while she was sleeping and raped her.

The complainant said her daughter revealed that the suspect allegedly slapped her and threatened her of dire consequences if she told about rape to anyone. Investigating officer ASI Rajinder Kumar said the suspect has been arrested.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.