Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Ludhiana, June 24

The missing railings at many places along the national highway near the Jalandhar bypass is posing a serious threat to commuters. Stray animals can be seen crossing the road through these broken railing passes and can lead to a serious accident.

The missing railing has led to several illegal shortcuts on the highway, posing a risk of accidents. People especially those on two wheelers can be seen crossing the road through these illegal short cuts and disrupting the flow of traffic.

A missing safety railing along the national highway in Ludhiana. PHOTO: INDERJEET VERMA

The farmers protesting at the Ladhowal toll plaza due to hike in toll fees have also raised concern on the issue. Dilbagh Singh, president, Bharti Kissan Mazdoor Union, said the main reason behind the protest is high charges and zero facilities.

“The condition of the road is bad, railing is missing at many points and things become difficult during rainy season. Missing railing is something very serious as people especially on cycles and scooters make shortcuts from these broken railings and can led to serious accidents especially during night time,” he said.

Further another, city resident, Amarbir Singh further added that last week he had a narrow escape when all of a sudden a cow came in front of his car. Had my car on high speed, it had been a fatal accident but thankfully the accident was altered due to low speed. It seems at some places, parts of railings have been sawed off, in others they have been broken forcibly to make shortcuts,” he said.

Further, a nearby shopkeeper said that commuters often use these illegal shortcuts to cross roads which can prove fatal. These broken railings need to be fixed. “I have often seen people disrupting traffic by crossing through these illegal shortcuts,” he said.

