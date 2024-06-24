MLA tells officials to expedite desilting of Buddha Nullah

Ludhiana, June 23
Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga today held a meeting with Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Sandeep Rishi and other officials concerned during which he discussed steps to be taken to prevent waterlogging and preparations for the upcoming monsoon season.
During the meeting, Bagga directed officials to expedite development works in Ludhiana North constituency. Bagga asked officials of the MC operations and maintenance (O&M) wing to speed up desilting of Buddha Nullah and strengthen its banks to prevent waterlogging during rains.
He told officials to get road gullies cleaned and make arrangements for sand bags to strengthen the banks of nullah if required. MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi appealed to residents to stop dumping waste in the open as it choked sewer lines.
