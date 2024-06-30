Monsoon expected to reach in first week of July

Ludhiana, June 29
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued yellow alert for thunderstorm, lightning and heavy rain for Ludhiana for Sunday.
The maximum temperature recorded in Ludhiana today was 36.9°C while the minimum temperature was 28.7°C.
Morning relative humidity recorded today was 75 per cent while evening humidity was 53 per cent.
There are chances of pre-monsoon showers in Ludhiana on June 30, while the monsoon is expected to land in the first week of July.
“Monsoons are eagerly awaited as these will help in bringing the mercury down, providing much relief from the scorching heat,” said Neha, a city resident.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup
Kohli was the first to declare his decision after being adju...
It's not what we did today but what we did for past 3-4 years: Rohit Sharma
India defeated South Africa by seven runs in an engaging fin...
Bhangra, fist bumps, and a huddle: Team India revels in World Cup glory
Virat Kohli, Arshdeep, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Sin...
India hailed as ‘best team in tournament' after T20 World Cup win
Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble wrote, “Cong...
Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river
Tank gets stuck while crossing Shyok