 Monsoon expected to reach in first week of July : The Tribune India

  Ludhiana
  • Monsoon expected to reach in first week of July

Monsoon expected to reach in first week of July

Monsoon expected to reach in first week of July

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 29

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued yellow alert for thunderstorm, lightning and heavy rain for Ludhiana for Sunday.

The maximum temperature recorded in Ludhiana today was 36.9°C while the minimum temperature was 28.7°C.

Morning relative humidity recorded today was 75 per cent while evening humidity was 53 per cent.

There are chances of pre-monsoon showers in Ludhiana on June 30, while the monsoon is expected to land in the first week of July.

“Monsoons are eagerly awaited as these will help in bringing the mercury down, providing much relief from the scorching heat,” said Neha, a city resident.

