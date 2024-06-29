Monsoon preparedness: Meeting with Army, NDRF officials held in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, June 28
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney held a coordination meeting with the Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials for making adequate arrangements ahead of monsoon season.
The development assumes significance as the first one-hour pre-monsoon showers had on Thursday deluged most parts of the city under knee-deep water.
Chairing the meeting, the DC instructed the officials of the district administration to constantly coordinate with the Army and NDRF officials through WhatsApp group to closely monitor the situation in the monsoon season.
She said the administration would share details of vulnerable and sensitive areas with the Army and NDRF functionaries, where their services might be required in case of possible floods.
Sakshi further stated that the Army and NDRF have better technical expertise in case of rescue operations during the event of floods. She said the district administration would keep coordination with them to ensure better preparations ahead of the monsoon season.
The DC asked the NDRF and Army officials to take stock of the sensitive places along with the administration teams. The NDRF and Army officials informed that they had set up their own control rooms in this regard and assured fulsome support to the district administration in case of any possible flood situation arising during the monsoon season.
