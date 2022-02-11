Month on, booster dose gets poor response in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, February 10

Response to booster dose drive has not been encouraging in the district. Administering of the same was started exactly a month ago on January 10 and after a month, figures of senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline workers taking the jab are not encouraging. Only 31,627 persons have got their booster shot till now.

In comparison to those who got vaccinated against Covid (completed two doses), only 4.3 per cent senior citizens, 8.9 per cent FLWs and 26.6 per cent HCWs got their booster dose till now.

Today 143 HCWs, 566 FLWs and 371 senior citizens got their booster dose administered. Till now, a total of 36,212 HCW, 1,12,700 FLW and 2,72,552 senior citizens have got vaccinated (with second dose) in the district and in comparison, only 9,649 HCW, 10,130 FLW and 11,848 senior citizens have got their booster dose administered in the district.

A Covid booster dose is an additional dose of the vaccine given after the protection provided by two primary doses. As the protection by primary doses began to decrease, the booster dose helps maintain immunity for a longer period of time.

The precautionary dose given is the same vaccine given previously and there should be a nine-month gap from the date of administration of the second dose. A person, who had a breakthrough infection, should wait for three months before taking the booster shot.

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon SP Singh said the booster dose was for HCWs, FLWs and senior citizens. Those who had co-morbid conditions should get their booster dose. The HCWs should also get their dose on a priority basis. “The virus is here to stay. The only option is to adopt precautionary measures and vaccination is one of them,” he said.

Senior citizens should come forward for their booster dose since a majority of them had comorbidities and were more prone to severe infection, he added.

Gursharan Singh, a senior citizen, said he already got his booster dose as he was comorbid. “Many of my acquaintances are still to get their dose,” he said.