More cartridges seized from two suspects who opened fire at cops

Ludhiana, July 3

The Haibowal police claimed to have made more recovery of cartridges from two notorious criminals who had opened fire at a police team last month.

The suspects were identified as Satinder Singh, alias Happy, of Haibowal, and Ravinder Singh, alias Rajinder Singh, of Partap Singh Wala.

In a statement issued by the police, it is stated that on June 22 Jagatpuri police post in-charge ASI Sukhjinder Singh along with a police team were conducting patrolling near Haider Enclave where he received a tip-off that the two suspects wanted in attempt to murder and Arms Act case registered at the Haibowal police station on June 18, 2024, were present in an empty plot near Ram Enclave.

The police team went to the spot to catch the suspects. When the police personnel reached the spot, they opened fire at them. Two wanted suspects suffered bullet injuries on their legs and were admitted to the Civil Hospital. They first fired at the police personnel, who retaliated in their defence leaving them injured. The policemen had a narrow escape when three bullets hit their vehicle. After their arrest, the police recovered four pistols, six magazines, seven live cartridges and one car.

Haibowal SHO Inspector Amritpal Singh said the suspects were undergoing treatment at the hospital.They were discharged on June 29. On June 30, they were produced in a court which remanded them in four-day police custody.

“During questioning, 21 more cartridges were seized from Satinder’s house. Five pistols and 28 cartridges were seized so far. Further probe may lead to more recovery and arrest of their aides,” the SHO said, adding that during questioning, links of the suspects with illegal weapon supplier came to the fore and the latter were now on the radar of the police. They would be nabbed soon.

