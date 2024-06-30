MP slams govt for poor law & order

Ludhiana, June 29
Faridkot MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa took a dig at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party government. He was in city on Saturday to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib and met panthic leaders. He was honoured by the Gurdwara Prabandak Committee.
Khalsa said the condition of Punjab has deteriorated in the current dispensation. Whether it was law and order or drugs or corruption, there was no respite. He said in Parliament, he will raise three major issues — release of the Bandi Singhs, demands of farmers and sacrilege. There should be life imprisonment in place of three-year jail term in sacrilege cases.
On the question of Jalandhar bypoll, Khalsa said he will not favour anyone.
Speaking on the rift between Shiromani Akali Dal, Khalsa said if workers feel that Sukhbir Singh Badal was not capable of continuing as the president, the latter should think about it.
He said he will go to Delhi to meet the Speaker on important issues. Without naming Ravneet Singh Bittu, Khalsa said those who have lost the elections have become ministers while the ones who won were not allowed to take oath.
He said they will make committees at the village-level which will work at the ground level. He said Bhagwant Mann was the wrong choice of Kejriwal. He added that farmers should be given MSP.
