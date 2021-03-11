Nehal, Jaish Jain help Ludhiana post 483 runs against Bathinda

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 26

Leading from the front, former India U-19 player and skipper Ludhiana, Nehal Wadhera (265 not out) helped his side post a mammoth score of 483 runs for the loss of three wickets after 104 overs in the first innings on the opening day of the four-day semi-final against Bathinda in the ongoing Inter-District (U-23) Cricket Tournament, being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, at the GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road here on Tuesday.

Inter-District U-23 cricket tournament

Opting to bat first, after winning the toss, Ludhiana were off a fine start with the opening pair of Jaish Jain and Tikshan Tangri adding 62 runs before the latter losing his wicket after scoring 28 runs.

Nehal joined Jaish and the duo took complete control of proceedings. They went after the bowling, hitting the shots all round the ground as Bathinda bowlers looked hapless. The pair took the score to 283 when Jaish was dismissed but not before making a valuable contribution of 111 runs, laced with three sixes and 11 fours.

However, Nehal and Vaibhav Kalra continued their dominance, adding 109 runs for the third wicket (392 for three) when Kalra left after chipping in with 42 runs.

At draw of stumps, Nehal was holding the fort with 265 runs against his name. His innings contained 15 sixes and as many hits over the ropes while Bhavish Sethi was batting on 28 runs.

For the visitors, Abir Kohli sent down 28 overs, conceded 123 runs and took two wickets while Uday P Soharan secured one wicket for 150 runs in 28 overs.