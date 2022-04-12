NGT forms panel, to submit report within two months

Plea against proposed modern industrial park near Mattewara Forest

NGT forms panel, to submit report within two months

Members of the Public Action Committee to save the Mattewara Forest and Sutlej address mediapersons in Ludhiana. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 11

In a fresh petition filed by four persons against the proposed modern industrial park to be set up in around 1,000 acres near the Mattewara Forest and Sutlej in the district, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a joint committee, comprising the State Pollution Control Board, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority, District Magistrate and Divisional Forest Officer, Ludhiana, to submit a factual report within two months.

The District Magistrate, Ludhiana, will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. Meanwhile, the NGT directed that any construction activity, if allowed, within the floodplain zone of the Sutlej, as complained by the applicant, shall be at the risk of the proponent/developer.

The petitioners, Kapil Dev Arora of Ludhiana and others, filed the fresh application before the NGT last month against the proposed modern industrial park. Kapil Arora alleged that the government is going to develop the industrial park under the amended Master Plan 2021 in the floodplain zone of the Sutlej, which would cause serious damage and degradation to the environment, particularly, relating to the Sutlej.

Gagnish Khurana, who is one of the petitioners, said despite earlier directions of the NGT for the protection of floodplains of the Sutlej and forest in the earlier petition filed by them, the Punjab Government had notified amendment to the Master Plan of Ludhiana and converted the “no manufacturing zone” along the Sutlej on land coming under villages Sekhowal, Ghari Fazal, Salempur, etc, for development of the industrial park. Thus, a new application has been filed before the NGT, he said. Advocate HC Arora appeared from the applicant during the hearing in the case held on April 8.

Kuldeep Singh Khaira, another petitioner, said as per the district survey report of Ludhiana as well as the final report of the morphological study of the Sutlej by the National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, the width of floodplains of the Sutlej in Ludhiana vary from 11 km in the east to 5 km in west. He said as per the government notification issued last year, the modern industrial park is to be set up just near the embankment. “There have been major floods during the last 35 years and major breaches in ‘dhusi bandh’ of the Sutlej at Garhi Fazal and Mattewara. Thus, the government should not develop the industrial park there,” he added.

A member of the Public Action Committee to save the Mattewara Forest and Sutlej, Jaskirat Singh, said if the industrial park is set up there, it would lead to a slow death of the Sutlej and would also damage the groundwater table. Another PAC member Col (retd) CM Lakhanpal said, “We are hopeful that the modern industrial park project will be scrapped by the Punjab Government now.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill stunner: Punjabi actress looks simply gorgeous in salwar kamiz as she returns to Mumbai

2
World

Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as new PM of Pakistan, calls Imran Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims as ‘drama’

3
Nation

Ghaziabad school shut, Noida school goes online after students and teachers test Covid positive

4
Punjab

Rain expected to bring some relief amidst heatwave and dry spell over North India

5
Punjab

Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state have decreased

6
Punjab

Congress show-causes ex-PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar, former minister KV Thomas for anti-party activities

7
Punjab

Punjab CLP leader Partap Bajwa, PPCC chief Raja Warring meet Rahul Gandhi

8
Nation

Telangana Chief Minister KCR leads protest in Delhi; gives 24-hour deadline to Centre for paddy procurement

9
Nation

Two dead, 12 injured in Jharkhand cable car mishap; 32 rescued, 15 still stranded mid-air

10
Nation

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes Kashmir in his inaugural speech; pledges ‘diplomatic and moral support’

Don't Miss

View All
Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol
Himachal

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’
Trending

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight
Trending

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Top Stories

Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President

Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President

We share strong and growing major defence partnership: Joe B...

At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties

At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties

Sign pact on space info

IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire

IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire

BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...

Let’s resolve K-issue: New Pak PM Shehbaz to India

Let's resolve K-issue: New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to India

Hope region will be free of terror: Modi

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

Grain has shrunk due to heat wave: Farm experts

Cities

View All

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

Mobile phones continue to be sneaked inside Amritsar Central Jail

ASI suspended for ‘harassing’ tourist in Amritsar

Private schools of Amritsar will remain closed today

De-addiction drugs out of stock in Tarn Taran, patients up in arms

Ready for harvest, crop gutted post short-circuit

Bathinda: Ready for harvest, crop gutted post short-circuit

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

National awards for 2 Bathinda villages

Mansa youth confronts minister with 'chitta'

No halt for train, Bhucho residents block railway track

Mohali: Two nailed for firing in Phase 5 market

Mohali: Two nailed for firing in Phase 5 market

Mercury in Chandigarh rises to 40.7°C

Tricity Comprehensive Mobility Plan: RITES digging deep into travel patterns

Ensure optimum utilisation of petro products: Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit

Operators in Chandigarh told to display fare list on autos, cabs

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

Want to see what improvements BJP brought in Gujarat govt schools in 27 years: Manish Sisodia

Crores wasted by ordnance factories: CAG

Orange alert on heatwave in Delhi

Yet another theft reported in city; cash, ornaments stolen

Yet another theft reported in city; cash, ornaments stolen

59-yr-old man held for raping 15-yr-old girl

Robbers take away NRI's car at gunpoint

Demolition drive: Civic body razes illegal shops, colonies

Bihar man's missing sons rescued

Two test positive in district

Two test positive in district

Gogi gets cut in road divider opened on Southern Bypass

MLA Sidhu inspects wheat procurement arrangements

Rs3.5L stolen from medical store

Two brothers get 10-yr jail in narcotics case

Farm fires back, dozen cases in past 24 hours

Farm fires back in Punjab, dozen cases in past 24 hours

Severe heat wave forecast for Patiala district

Fatehgarh Sahib: DBA holds blood donation camp