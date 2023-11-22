NIA raids Punjab AAP MLA’s close aide to probe his alleged links with hardliners in US

Mahesh Sharma

Khanna, November 22

Premises of Sarabjit Singh Kang alias CR, former leader of Lok Insaf Party and presently a close associate of Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura, were searched by a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) early Wednesday morning.

Though sleuths did not disclose details of their investigations, CR claimed that they had come to verify his (CR’s) links with Chacha Baghel Singh in the US.

However, the federal investigative agency team returned after about two hours, pointing out that searches were conducted to inquire about possible links of CR with any of the hardliners settled in foreign countries.

DSP Khanna Rajesh Sharma acknowledged that a team of sleuths had conducted a surprise check at premises of Sarabjit Singh Kang alias CR early in the morning and returned at about 10 am. “As the NIA is an independent federal investigative agency we did not ask for details of their investigations,” said Sharma.

CR was earlier a senior leader of Lok Insaf Party headed by former MLA Simranjit Bains and had remained in news for his stand against the working of a renowned scrap leader of the region and a social activist in uniform Goldy PP.

A video showing CR live with Chacha Baghel Singh of the US had drawn attention of the central agency, which conducted surprise checks at residential and professional premises at Bahomajra village near Khanna and surrounding areas.

Later talking to a section of media Sarabjit Singh Kang CR claimed that the sleuths had searched his premises for about two hours and asked him about his links with Baghel Singh in the USA.

“I told them that someone claiming to be Baghel had called me after we laid a dharna against Goldy PP some time ago. I provided them complete information about my social and business activities besides details of my relatives settled in the US,” said CR.

#National Investigation Agency NIA