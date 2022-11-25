Nihang booked for making 'threatening' remarks against Warring

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 24

The Ludhiana police yesterday registered a case against Nihang Sikh Amritpal Singh Mehron, a resident of Mehron village in Moga, for allegedly making threatening remarks against Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Amritpal is a leader of SAD (Amritsar) who had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections from Tarn Taran earlier this year.

He had recently given an interview to some web channel in which he had warned Warring and also talked about some weapons he was possessing. Amritpal was speaking in reference to a tweet of a political leader.

A case under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act was registered on the complaint of ACP (Detective) Sumit Sood.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Thursday solicited the wholehearted support of people for maintaining peace, brotherhood and communal harmony in Ludhiana.

Sidhu said people must refrain from getting swayed away by rumours or false propaganda on social media by persons with vested interests and said strict action would be taken against those spreading false rumours or indulging in hate speech.

He said the police had been keeping a strict vigil on such activities on social media to prevent any untoward incident. Meanwhile, the police had also registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Jatinder Gorian of Rasila Nagar, Jamalpur for making objectionable remarks against the Christian community in a viral video.