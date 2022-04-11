Nine-year-old missing boy found murdered in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 10

A nine-year-old boy, missing for the past one week, was found murdered. His decomposed body was found in a plot near the ITI, Gill road, Shimlapuri, on Sunday evening. The body was found at the spot from where the house of the boy is just about 2 km away.

The police registered a murder case against an unknown person. CCTV cameras of the area are being scanned to get clues to the accused.

As per information, the deceased, Pardeep Kumar, had gone missing under mysterious circumstances from his house at Janta Nagar, Shimlapuri, on April 4.

The deceased’s father Raja Ram, a migrant factory worker, did not lodge a complaint of his son gone missing on April 4 as he along with his family was searching for the boy at his own level. Yesterday only he lodged a complaint of his son gone missing at the Shimlapuri police station.

Today, the deceased’s father after noticing the body in an empty plot immediately informed the police.

Station House Officer, Shimlapuri police station, Inspector Kulwant Singh said after getting information about the recovery of the decomposed body, the police immediately reached the spot. Preliminary probe suggested that the boy was murdered as some injury marks were also found on the body.

“The boy seemed to have been killed about three or four days back as the body got decomposed. It is possible that the killer after murdering the boy, dumped the body in the empty plot. We will get the post-mortem of the boy from the board of doctors at the Civil Hospital and the medical report will tell the exact cause of death,” said the SHO.

The police is also questioning the area residents to get clues to the murder. Even the father of the deceased and some kin of the deceased are also being questioned by the police to know if the family has enmity with anyone.

Police sources said the deceased’s mother had died a few years back and his father Raja Ram had solemnised second marriage.

Raja had two children, including the deceased, from the first marriage, while he has three children from the second marriage.