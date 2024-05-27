No match for honest Ranjit Singh Dhillon, SAD, says Bikram Singh Majithia

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 26

Intensifying the election campaign of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from Ludhiana Ranjit Singh Dhillon, senior party leader Bikram Singh Majithia addressed a press conference here today.

On the occasion, he targeted the state government over the poor law and order situation in the state, which shows failures of the Bhagwant Mann government.

Majithia said during the SAD government’s regime, Punjab was prosperous and many outsider companies were investing in the state. But outsider parties have worsened conditions of the state.

He emphasised that other facilities such as surplus electricity, traffic arrangement, air connectivity, etc,. have come in the state only during the Akali Dal government.

“While the Mann government has forced the industry of the state to go out of Punjab, the latter has gone on the path of poverty,” he said.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said he wears a turban when he comes to the state but takes steps against Punjabis as soon as he sits on the chair of Delhi.

He described the Prime Minister as a joker and dramatist. Even the Modi government had caused a great loss to Punjab and Punjabiyat to benefit Gujarat. Since the past 10 years, the economic condition of the the country had deteriorated due to the continuous increase in inflation and unemployment, he said.

He also lashed out at Ravneet Bittu and described him as a shameless, opportunistic and mean leader.

Talking about Raja Waring and Bittu, Majithia said they were only trying to mislead people by making accusations against each other by moving away from real issues.

He said the Congress had already surrendered, which could not find any local leader and had to bring a candidate from Gidderbaha.

Meanwhile, he also presented the recording of the phone conversation between AAP leaders from Ludhiana. He alleged that they were colluding with other parties to defeat their candidate. Later, a march on foot was taken out from Bhai Bala Chowk to Ghumar Mandi Chowk and back to Aarti Chowk by Majithia.

