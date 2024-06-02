No untoward incidents at Sahnewal, Doraha

Lovleen Bains

Sahnewal/ Doraha, June 1

Polling has been reported to be largely peaceful at Sahnewal and Doraha today. Ludhiana (East) recorded around 54 per cent voter turnout, though voting was still going on at five-six booths after 7 pm. Meanwhile, Payal recorded a voter turnout of around 57 per cent.

Payal SDM Dr Charanjit Singh shared the total percentage of votes polled in Payal constituency was definitely above 57 per cent even as the final figure was yet to arrive. “At some booths, the voters seemed to quite enthusiastic as they were seen hurrying towards their respective booths early in the morning. The elderly and their grandchildren seemed to be more excited, when compared to the rest,” the SDM added.

Ludhiana East SDM Vikas Heera said the entire voting process was very peaceful and no case of any sort of anti-social indulgence from any side was reported. “Polling was definitely more vigorous in the morning and evening. However, during the day the voters preferred to stay indoors,” he added.

“It is our first voting experience. We have voted for the candidate whom we hope will bring in a positive change in the political working of the state. We had such a wonderful feeling as we had been learning about the democratic set up but got to experience it today for the first time with our own eyes,” shared Bavneet Kaur of Doraha, a first-timer.

Another first-timer, Navdeep Kaur of Buani village, shared with this correspondent that the scene outside the polling booth was very lively. “I felt important today as I felt my share in the decision-making process will make a difference in bringing back the lost prosperity of Punjab. One should exercise the right to vote since this singular act can change the future course of the country,” he added.

“Around 150 senior citizens of Heavenly Palace, Doraha, were especially brought to the polling booths and they cast their vote with unwavering enthusiasm. We gathered all our senior citizens yesterday to motivate them to gear up for the special day. Today, we were astonished to find all of them ready to be taken to the polling booth where they cast their vote and were satisfied to have contributed their share in the functioning of the democratic system,” informed Anil Monga, Chairman of DBC Trust.