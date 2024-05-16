Nominations of 26 aspirants rejected, 44 left in fray

Ludhiana, May 15
District Election Officer Sakshi Sawhney on Wednesday rejected the nomination papers of 26 candidates during the scrutiny of papers.
Divya Mittal, General Observer for Ludhiana parliamentary constituency, was also present during the scrutiny held in the court room of Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer. The representatives of the candidates were also present.
During the scrutiny, the district election officer and other officers checked the papers submitted by the candidates in the presence of the general election observer. Now, 44 candidates have been left in the fray, including Ashok Parashar (AAP), Amrinder Singh Raja Warring (INC), Davinder Singh (BSP), Ranjit Singh (SAD-Badal), Ravneet Singh (BJP), Amandeep Singh (Sehajdhari Sikh Party), Amritpal Singh (SAD-Asr), Santosh Kumar (Bharti Inqalaab Party), Shivam Yadav (Global Republican Party), Harvinder Kaur (Samajik Sangharsh Party), Darshan Singh (National Justice Party), Davinder Singh, among others. Meanwhile, Sawhney said the last date of withdrawal of candidature is May 17.
