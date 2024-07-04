Now, ambit of e-challan to be expanded to 44 new spots

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, July 3

Traffic rule offenders might have been escaping the eyes of traffic police personnel discharging duty on city roads but it would be the thing of the past as the ‘third eye network’ of the Police Commissionerate has been strengthened and no offender will get mercy for committing traffic violations.

High-resolution cameras being installed on city roads would capture the offender and the violation he/she commits and after extracting the address of the violator from the vehicle registration number, challan would be sent to the house via speed post.

Though three to four e-challan points are already functional in the city, the Commissionerate has decided to expand the ambit of e-challan to 44 new points in the city, mainly at busy intersections with the highest vehicle density and maximum violation zone. The reason of expanding the ambit of e-challan is to decrease road accidents on city roads as the industrial hub has already earned a dubious distinction of losing one life daily in road mishaps. Another reason is to ensure that traffic chaos doesn’t prevail at busy intersections as commuters will not dare to commit traffic offences if they would know that they are under scanner.

Revealing more on the development, ADCP (Traffic) Gurpreet Purewal told The Tribune here on Wednesday that cameras were being installed by the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, under the Smart City project and it would serve as a deterrent for traffic offenders.

Under the project, 44 points have been selected where high-resolution advanced cameras are being installed. Cameras would be installed in a way that all four directions are covered, ADCP Purewal said, adding “the project would be completed in phases. Under the first phase, 18 points in the city would be covered and cameras had already been installed at four places. In a week or two, all 18 points will be covered and challans would start reaching the houses of the offenders.”

The ADCP said the cameras would be connected to the Police Control Room and after catching the violation, the PCR would send alert to traffic police officials for starting proceedings to issue e-challan. The challan would also have a payment link through which offenders could make payment of fine.

Court may summon offender if challan ignored

ADCP (Traffic) Gurpreet Purewal said if offender, despite receiving the e-challan copy via speed post or intimidation via SMS or any other communication medium, ignores the challan and did not make payment, the traffic police would send information to the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) and the court might summon the offender to court.

Under the first phase, 18 points are being covered which are Jagraon Bridge, Durga Mata Mandir, Bhaiwala chowk, Kaka Marriage Palace, Dana Mandi chowk, Janta Nagar, Vardhman, Police Colony Jamalpur, Veer Palace, Jamalpur chowk, Dholewal chowk, Pahwa chowk, Mall road, Hero Bakery chowk, Saggu chowk, Mint Gumri chowk Ferozepur road and Lodhi club road chowk.

