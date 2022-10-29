NRI couple from Australia alleges illegal possession of land by Punjab Police DSP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 28

An NRI couple, Shilpa Sharma and Arun Sharma, from Australia today visited the office of the Commissioner of Police (CP) where they alleged that no action was being taken by the city police in a land grabbing case against DSP Randhir Singh.

My involvement not found in probe: DSP DSP Randhir Singh said: “Over four inquiries by different authorities have already been conducted and no one has found my involvement in the matter.”

The couple alleged that a portion of their plot located in Dugri was illegally occupied by the police officer and he had also made rooms which the suspect had given on rent to some tenants.

Shilpa said she had recently submitted a complaint in this regard to the DGP and the CM office from where an inquiry was marked to the Ludhiana police.

“The police had also conducted an inquiry but no police official visited the spot to verify the ownership of the land. No action has been taken against the official by the police yet. Today, we met CP Kaustubh Sharma who assured that he would get the matter re-verified from some senior officer and justice would be delivered in the case as per law,” she said.

Shilpa said so far, the policeman had occupied about 90 sq yards of their over 1,400-square yard plot and they fear that he could also illegally occupy the other part of the land by using his influence.

“We don’t even visit our land as he may entangle us in some fake criminal case,” the NRI woman said. The NRI couple was also accompanied by Arun’s father, who is a city-based realtor. He created a drama at the CP’s office, alleging that the police were dilly dallying action in the case as the allegations were against a DSP.

“If the police fail to conduct a proper probe into the case, we will file a petition in court to seek justice,” the couple said.

Meanwhile, DSP Randhir Singh told mediapersons that “over four inquiries by different authorities have already been conducted and no one has found my involvement in the matter. The couple has an issue with Manjit Singh, a property dealer, and the duo are unnecessarily dragging me in the case and trying to malign my image. I am totally clean in the case.”

#Australia