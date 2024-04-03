On poster spree to welcome Bittu, BJP gets code violation notice

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 2

In violation of the Model Code of Conduct, several political banners displaying photos of the BJP candidate for Ludhiana with other leaders were placed on streetlight and traffic light poles at various locations, including near Jagraon Bridge and Durga Mata Mandir in the city. These banners were allegedly displayed to welcome the party candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu who reached Ludhiana Railway Station today, days after joining the BJP.

After the matter came to light, officials not only removed the unauthorised banners and posters but also issued a notice to the party for allegedly violating the code.

It is important to note that one of the banners displayed on a traffic light pole near Jagraon Bridge had ‘Bharatiya Janata Party LDH’ written on it. Apart from the photos of BJP leaders, the party symbol was also displayed. However, Ludhiana’s BJP president, Rajneesh Dhiman, stated that he has no information regarding who installed these banners on traffic or streetlight poles. Dhiman said party workers follow the rules, adding that he will look into the matter.

Assistant Returning Officer for Ludhiana West, Rupinder Pal Singh, who is the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development), said these political posters were unauthorised and have been removed. A notice has been served to the BJP’s local president, he added.

Rupinder Pal Singh added that the expenditure for installation and removal has been recorded.

