One fresh Covid case in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 22

According to the office of Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one tested positive for Covid and no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Tuesday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,622 persons have tested positive and a total of 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Tuesday, there were five active cases and all of them have been asked to isolate themselves at their homes.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.34 per cent.

Till date, a total of 40,36,679 samples have been taken, of which 39,07,757 were found negative in the district.

Samples of 231 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.