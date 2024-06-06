One of owners arrested in yarn mill fire death case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 5

In the fire incident that occurred at Daksh Knitwears on Tuesday morning, in which two workers were charred to death, the Daresi police yesterday registered a case against the two owners of the yarn mill.

The suspects have been identified as Rohit Verma and Neeraj Verma, both residents of New Shakti Nagar here.

The victims were identified as Gagandeep Kumar Sharma and Parveen Saini.

Early on Tuesday morning, two workers were charred to death after a fire broke out in a factory. Six workers were inside the factory when the fire incident occurred of which four had managed to escape while two failed to go out. The duo had become unconscious due to smoke and later, they were charred to death.

Investigating officer ASI Harpal Singh said one of the factory owners, Rohit Verma, was arrested by the police in the case on .

DC orders fire safety audit

After the incident, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Tuesday had also ordered fire safety audit of all factories falling under the jurisdiction of the district.

Officials of the Fire Safety Department and factories were directed to strictly complete the exercise in the next 10-days to ensure no untoward fire incident occur in the district. The audits should be thorough and cover all aspects of fire safety, including fire exits, alarms, extinguishers and emergency evacuation procedures.

Besides, Sawhney also ordered that all industries/factories must ensure that their fire alarm and fire hydrant mechanisms must be in a working condition. She also directed owners of all factories to not to lock their factories from outside when labourers were working inside.

