Only Akali Dal can solve problems of Sikhs: Manjit GK

Ludhiana, May 26
Former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjit Singh GK said only the Shiromani Akali Dal can solve the problems of Sikhs and therefore it is necessary to bring the party to power.
SAD had placed certain conditions before the BJP, among them — issues related to Punjab’s waters, farmers’ issues, and interference by the BJP in Gurudhams were included. Manjit Singh GK, former prez, DSGMC
Addressing a press conference here today, GK said the Akali Dal has always prioritised the interests of Punjab over party interests. He added the SAD had placed certain conditions before the Bharatiya Janata Party, among them — issues related to Punjab’s waters, state capital Chandigarh, farmers’ issues and interference by the BJP in Gurudhams were included.
He clarified, “When the BJP did not agree on these issues related to giving priority to the interests of Punjab and Punjabis, the party announced to contest the elections on its own.”
Manjit Singh GK said he too had left the Shiromani Akali Dal and formed his own party, but rejoined because he understands that the Shiromani Akali Dal is the foremost representative organisation of Punjab, Punjabis and Sikhs.
He alleged the Sikhs who are with the BJP have done nothing for Punjab and that the Shiromani Akali Dal has now become stronger compared to the 2022 Assembly elections and is getting massive ground support.
He appealed to the people to support the regional party so that Punjab can be strengthened again.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 newborns die in fire at children's hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar
Action is being initiated against the owner of the hospital
Health secretary not responding, Delhi health minister orders inquiry into newborn deaths in East Delhi hospital
The Health Minister has ordered a speedy inquiry into the in...
Punjab Police, BSF bust drug smuggling racket; arrest 7 members
Seize 5.47 kg heroin, Rs 1.7 lakh drug money and 40 cartridg...
Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall by Sunday midnight
The severe cyclone is set to bring extremely heavy rain in t...
Rajkot game zone fire: SIT holds meeting; DNA samples collected for identification of victims
The bodies were charred beyond recognition