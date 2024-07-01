Open House How to go about resolving issues related to land acquisition for stalled infra projects?

Work on building trust with farmers

India is a country that relies on agriculture as a major driving force behind the economy. Farmers are the backbone of our nation and sustainable society, and the economy is built on their strength. They produce and provide food for everyone. It is often assumed that if agriculture fails, nothing else will succeed. Thus, the way forward is to protect land and reduce its degradation. However, when it comes to propelling a country forward, fresh advancements in infrastructure faculties are critical. It is unfortunate that four important highway projects in the Ludhiana district have been lost due to a scarcity of land as a result of protracted farmer protests. One such example is the Ludhiana-Bathinda highway project, which is set to be cancelled since land for building is yet to be acquired. It is quite remarkable that farmers are uninformed that the Union Government has the ability to acquire any land required for development under the Land Acquisition Act. The easiest approach to make land acquisition easier is for the government to first look at using government land, then waste land, and if the first two fail, the farmers’ land should be purchased with their permission. The government must also pay adequate compensation at market rates and cover resettlement costs.

Novin Christopher

Will ensure development The district administration remains fully committed to ensure the completion of all the infrastructure development projects being undertaken by the NHAI. Certain issues of land acquisition are being resolved amicably with the landowners to ensure development of the highways in Ludhiana district. — A senior district officer

Form task force to check progress

The withdrawal of four major highway projects in the Ludhiana district, particularly the Southern Ludhiana Bypass Greenfield Highway Project, has sparked outrage among residents. The Greenfield project was planned to improve connectivity between rural and urban areas while also reducing traffic congestion in the region. It is ironic that the state government failed to supply the necessary land for these projects even two to three years after the approval. Projects are now stalled due to a lack of available land. Another NHAI project, the construction of four steel truss bridges over the Sidhwan Canal in the South City on the Ladhowal Bypass, has been halted for about six months due to intermittent and short-term canal closures. The Punjab Irrigation Department should be asked to close the canal for a set period of time as needed by the NHAI in order to complete the building of these four bridges. The Chief Minister should take a personal interest in resolving land acquisition concerns through regular contacts with landowners and public awareness initiatives. To overcome any administrative and logistical issues, government officials should consult with local stakeholders and work with the NHAI. A task force should be formed to monitor progress and expedite the land acquisition process before handing over the acquired land to the NHAI. Nitin Gadkari, the ‘Motorway Man of India’ (Union Minister of Road Transport), who is frequently referred to in the media for his contributions to the development of motorways and other infrastructure, should be approached by the local administration and MPs to push the Central Government to resume the projects.

RS sembhi

Rethink ‘land distribution’ policy

Land acquisition is crucial for nation-building endeavours, but it can be a complex procedure that hinders progress. Land acquisition concerns often prevent development projects from moving forward. As populations grow, so does the need for more land. While agriculture is the primary source of income for the majority of Indians, infrastructure development is crucial for the country’s progress. The government should rethink its land distribution policy for agriculture and infrastructure development, allowing for outsourcing for both purposes.

Jaspreet kaur

