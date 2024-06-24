Open House What should be done to check menace of stray dogs, reduce dog bite cases?

Civic body seems to be indifferent

There is no place in Ludhiana that is free of stray dogs. A flock of dogs may be seen ‘patrolling’ each suburb, chasing any passing vehicle. Stray dogs have made life miserable for the residents, particularly children and the elderly. In a recent incident, a female doctor was cornered by dogs in front of her home as she left for work. She sustained severe bites and needed immediate medical attention. She is now frightened of another attack since dogs have made the park in front of her house their home. Rabies is a serious infection that can be transmitted to humans by canine saliva, bites and scratches. If bitten or scratched by a rabid animal, seek prompt immunisation because delayed treatment can be fatal. The incubation period for rabies is normally 2-3 months, but it can range from a week to a year, depending on the area of virus’ entry and virus load. The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, which is in charge of dealing with stray dogs, does not bother to take prompt and appropriate action to keep them at bay. To reduce stray dog populations, all street canines should be confined to animal shelters.

Novin christopher

To ramp up sterilisation drive W e would ramp up the ongoing sterilisation drive to check the population of stray dogs besides engaging the public, NGOs and other social organisations in developing dog pounds for facilitating safety of stray animals. — Sakshi Sawhney, Deputy Commissioner

Need for proactive stray birth control

Stray dogs are responsible for most of the animal biting cases in India, besides foxes and bats. The deadly rabies virus is transmitted to humans through a bite from these animals. Once symptoms appear, the infection is nearly always fatal. However, rabies is preventable if you’re vaccinated promptly after exposure. The worsening dog bite situation in Ludhiana must serve as a wake-up call for the MC, and the civic body must up the ante and take effective steps to control the population of stray dogs. The major reason behind the dog menace is non-sterilisation, resulting in an unregulated population growth. Non-vaccination of the stray dogs is another reason for alarming health hazards such as rabies and serious injuries. The MC, GADVASU and Animal Husbandry Department must work in tandem to ensure 100 per cent sterilisation of dogs in Ludhiana by a date to be fixed by the competent authority. Officials of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre must stay proactive and complete the target of sterilisation of dogs assigned to them. Special vaccination camps should be organised for vaccination and sterilisation of stray dogs in different parts of the district. Pet lovers, stewards and NGOs should get the dogs sterilised at the ABC centre at Haibowal. Dog bite victims should be given free anti-rabies injections. The MC should set up shelters for stray dogs outside the civic body limits and relocate all stray dogs to these shelters in a phased manner.

RS sembhi

Establish dedicated civil medical facilities

Dog bite incidents are on the rise in Ludhiana, putting residents’ in danger, while also putting pressure on both the dog bite victims (to receive proper care) and the state’s civil hospital facilities. These dog bite cases must be checked using all available humane techniques. The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation should establish a specific civil medical facility with trained staff to address dog bite cases, and it must be widely publicised for the benefit of the public. These patients require immediate treatment and cannot wait in the long queues on their visit to the civil hospital; therefore, they must be directed to these designated facilities. Furthermore, this service should be provided free of charge. Animal compassion practitioners must be informed that castration is the only ‘humane’ and effective approach for protecting both the dogs and the victims. Residents must also be educated that feeding stray dogs in the name of religion is an irrational practice that only adds to the problem.

Gautam dev

Animal welfare board should monitor ngos

India has the highest rate of stray dog attacks in the world. This has been caused by a variety of circumstances including — the government’s and animal welfare agencies’ negligence, as well as human callousness. Canines may attack if provoked or when they perceive a threat. Primarily, on the individual level, one must feel empathetic towards stray dogs. Self-defense is a viable option if no other options are available. Children must not be left alone with any animal. According to some estimates, there are up to 70 million stray dogs. And to control the expanding population and prevent such mishaps, the government must successfully undertake sterilisation programmes. Increase the number of dog shelters to clear the streets of abandoned pets. The Animal Welfare Board should monitor the operations of animal welfare organisations, NGOs and local entities to which it gives financial help for the upkeep of animal shelters. Combined actions can help eliminate the threat of dog attacks.

Gurpreet kaur

Create safe shelters for stray canines

The government should create a haven for these stray canines. The public should contact local animal control organisations to report the presence of stray dogs in their localities. Dog lovers can visit these sanctuaries and feed the pups or donate money to the sanctuary. Dog enthusiasts could also help stray canines find homes. The most effective strategy to reduce cases of dog bites is to establish proper stray dog management system. It should be the responsibility of these animal sanctuaries to ensure public safety by attracting stray dogs to their facilities.

Jaspreet kaur

Promote responsible pet stewardship

To combat the stray dog problem and reduce dog attack instances, a multifaceted approach is necessary. To regulate and protect the stray dog population, authorities should launch large-scale sterilisation and vaccination programmes. They should also collaborate with animal welfare organisations to aid in the rescue and rehabilitation of stray animals. This will provide them with better care while reducing their presence on the streets. They should also start public awareness programmes to educate the community about responsible pet ownership, the importance of sterilisation, and how to interact safely with stray dogs. Locals should educate themselves and others on dog behaviour and humane treatment of the strays, and report aggressive dogs or biting incidents. They can also help by volunteering with local animal welfare organisations, making donations or fostering stray pets. Furthermore, encouraging the adoption of stray animals rather than acquiring them from breeders can help lower the stray population. Thus, by promoting a community-centric approach that emphasises education and collaboration, the problem of stray dogs and dog bites can be considerably decreased.

Tamanpreet kaur khangura

Sterilise at ward-level before releasing

Stray dogs are a common concern in all of Ludhiana’s neighbourhoods, and their population is rapidly expanding. Daily, incidents of dog bites appear in the newspapers. While we must live with them, it is best to manage their population by sterilisation or vaccinations. Some non-government organisations (NGOs) may help to keep them in a specific location. Another option is for the civic body to sterilise these dogs at the ward-level before releasing them. Except for a few stray dogs in the evening, the rest should be housed in a vacant area or shelter. These dogs might even be trained to patrol the streets at night! Residents must work with the local authorities to keep the population of stray dogs under control.

Dr mohd saleem farooqui

Strays should be kept outside of city limits

The problem of stray dogs seems to have gone out of hand. The population of stray dogs in some locations is constantly rising, making it impossible to keep tabs on them. We can take a variety of methods to address the problem of stray dogs. First, the municipal corporation may catch these canines and relocate them outside the city. Second, corporations, with the assistance of other welfare societies, must sterilise stray dogs in order to control their reproduction. Third, some birth control pills or medicine may be provided to them; fourth, residents should use some medicines at their homes to keep stray dogs away. We all must cooperate with the local bodies to curb the problem of stray dogs so that children may play without fear.

Farzana khan

Make immunisation of pet dogs mandatory

According to recent reports in newspaper columns, the number of dog bite cases reporting at the civil hospital in Ludhiana has crossed 6,600 this year. It is also stated that more than 40 incidents of dog bites are reported every day. It’s an extremely worrying issue and would require a significant amount of work. The civic authorities are responsible for ensuring that Ludhianvis live free of the fear of being bitten by dogs. Dogs should be sterilised and vaccinated against rabies at special camps. Make immunisation mandatory for pet dogs, and punish offenders. Awareness campaigns should be organised for residents in this regard. Use social media networks to raise awareness about the horrible disease that is rabies. Although government hospitals are providing free vaccination services to the victims of dog bite, municipal authorities should ensure regular supply of vaccines and other related drugs. On the other hand, residents must recognise their own civic duties and should obey the guidelines of the Health Department when it comes to treatment of stray dogs.

Sukhdev sharma

