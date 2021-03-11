Owe my life to Muslim couple, says writer Dr Kewal Dheer

Owe my life to Muslim couple, says writer Dr Kewal Dheer

Dr Kewal Dheer

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, August 14

August is an emotional month for Dr Kewal Dheer. Born in Gaggo Mandi now Sahiwal in Pakistan, Dheer (84), a retired medical practitioner who is better known for his writing among the literary circles of India and across the border, had shifted to India during the Partition. He was 10 then.

Painful memories of Partition haunt him every year as the month of August approaches, reminding him of the sacrifice made by a muslim couple to save his and his father’s life.

“I was too small and my father had no other second thought but to move to India when the Partition happened. If I am alive today it is because of a Muslim couple that laid down their lives to save me and my father during the Partition riots. Those horrifying scenes still come in front of my eyes and August is always an emotional month for me,” said Dheer.

Continuing with a heavy voice, Dheer said his father was a doctor and he had an assistant named Abdul Karim, who got married a month ago before the Partition. “When riots started, he hid us in his fields to save us from the mob. We stayed there for 13 days but rioters came to know about our whereabouts after which he gave us shelter in his home. Unfortunately, the rioters came there as well. The couple blocked the main gate and asked them to return saying there was nobody inside. Both of them were killed by the rioters and we call it our luck that military arrived and we were rescued. Had Karim and his wife not stopped the rioters and the military not arrived in the nick of time, I would not have been here,” shares Dheer.

Both father and son settled at their ancestral village near Phagwara. His father continued with his medical profession. Dheer also went to medical college and later got appointed in the Department of AYUSH. He retired as the Joint Director, Unani Medicines of Punjab.

“I have been to Lahore a number of times. Every time I go there my heart etches with pain. I left a piece of my heart in Pakistan which I could never recollect. The memory of Abdul Karim still haunts me. I don’t know if they both got a respectful farewell or not.

Now, back in Gaggo Mandi, where Dheer used to live, a road has been named after him as Dr Kewal Dheer Road. While in India, a herbal garden at Government Tibbi College, Patna, where he was a student, has been named after him. Dheer is also among a few authors who have been honoured by the House of Commons, Canada. “I am thankful that both the countries love me as their son,” says Dheer.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

AFT directs Controller General of Defence Accounts to review pay of all officers fixed after 6th Pay Commission

2
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s father alleges 'close friends' involved in singer's murder, ‘will reveal names soon’

3
Nation

In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials

4
Trending

Watch: Woman saves son in the nick of time from a giant cobra; video goes viral

5
Business

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

6
Nation

Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s video at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil

7
Nation obituary

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From pocket money-investor to mega-billionaire

8
Punjab

Dr Avnish Kumar gets additional charge of Vice-Chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

9
Lifestyle

The nation has made rapid progress in 75 years of independence. Celebs share what they consider the biggest milestone...

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann watches ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, says it speaks of mutual brotherhood

Don't Miss

View All
Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Top News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on I-Day

Independence Day Live Updates | India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi

Modi also greeted people on the occasion.

PM Modi pays tribute to victims of Partition, applauds grit of survivors

PM Modi pays tribute to victims of Partition, applauds grit of survivors

Congress questions PM Modi’s intent

Congress questions PM Modi's intent behind 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'

Accuses him of 'using the most traumatic historical events a...

President: We’ve shown potential of democracy

President Droupadi Murmu: We’ve shown potential of democracy

'World has seen a new India rising, more so after the Covid ...

Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for ops in J&K

Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for operations in J&K

2 IAF pilots awarded for Afghanistan mission

Cities

View All

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

1992 fake encounter: Hope convicted Punjab cops will be given exemplary punishment, say families

Poet's book on Indo-Pak friendship released

Farmers protest 5% GST on food items

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Teej event organisers booked for 'refusing' food to Dalit girls in Bathinda village

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Patriotic fervour sweeps city

Patriotic fervour sweeps Chandigarh

Two youths returning from Night Food Street attacked in Chandigarh

Rain lashes Chandigarh, commuters hassled

Zirakpur roads waterlogged after rain

Man dies, 92 new Covid cases in Chandigarh

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Yamuna recedes below danger mark in Delhi; CM urges people to avoid river banks

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

Nearly 6K head of cattle infected, but vaccine eludes many villages

Nearly 6K head of cattle infected, but vaccine eludes many villages

Unhappy with raids, bizmen meet MLAs

Traffic police issue advisory for I-Day

BJP organises peace march on Partition

Mithapur welcomes its heroes

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

Dugri residents face water crisis

PUNBUS contractual staff begin 3-day strike

Two youths shot at in Ludhiana

Open House: With sewage-laced water being supplied in some areas, what should be done to prevent health hazards?

Mahatma’s ‘adopted daughter’ from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Mahatma Gandhi's 'adopted daughter' from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Patiala bank heist: 11 days after minor walked away with Rs 35L, cops recover Rs 33.5L

Now, ED demands details of Punjabi varsity's UGC scholarship funds 'scam'

District to get five mohalla clinics in first phase

MC uses waste products to decorate roundabouts