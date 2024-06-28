Panel reviews cases of fiscal incentives to industries

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 27

A meeting of the district-level committee for approval of fiscal incentives was held to consider cases for giving benefits like electricity duty, net SGST incentive and CLU/ EDC exemption for setting up their industrial units.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said one of the major achievements of this policy was the simplified approval procedure of incentives for MSMEs.

“All the new and expansion/ modernisation projects can apply on Business First Portal and get all regulatory clearances and fiscal incentives online in a time-bound manner. The projects up to Rs 10 crore investments in plant and machinery of IBDP-2017 policy and projects up to Rs 25 crore under IBDP-2022 policy are approved at district-level committee, which is headed by Deputy Commissioners of the districts,” she said,

In the meeting, a case of electricity duty, 3 cases of CLU/ EDC charges exemption and 12 cases of net SGST reimbursement incentive applications was approved by the committee.CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja was present as representative from the industry along with all other officials from various departments as designated members of the district-level committee.

