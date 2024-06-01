‘Panja reference my mistake, Almighty, people will forgive me’: AMRITA WARRING

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s better half Amrita says that her likening the Congress party’s symbol to that of the first Sikh Guru Nanak’s ‘panja’ (hand) was her mistake.

Maintaining that it was ‘totally unintentional’, the 45-year-old said she has already sought forgiveness and the Almighty as well as the people would forgive her. Sweating it out in the scorching heat, the mother of two spent almost 12 hours daily to canvass for her husband Raja Warring in Ludhiana.

Amrita says coming to Ludhiana has been a blessing for them. “The love and affection we have received is beyond expectation. People in Ludhiana have treated me like their own daughter, and the affection our family has received knows no bounds. With this love and affection, we are certain to achieve our goals, and we will work for the people of Ludhiana with all our hearts,” she remarked.

In an exclusive interview with Nitin Jain, the postgraduate in Computer Applications and a social worker, who runs her foundation, Aasra, for carrying out philanthropy, says she is not dejected by denial of Congress ticket from Bathinda as she has full faith in the party high command and its selection process. The excerpts:

How do you justify your comment on likening Congress election symbol to that of the first Sikh Guru Guru Nanak’s ‘panja’ (hand)?

I never intended to disrespect Guru Nanak Dev Ji. I have sought forgiveness from him and from the people. The Almighty knows my true intentions and will forgive my mistake. I hope the people have also forgiven me.

You were an aspirant from Bathinda but denied the ticket. How do you feel after that?

Yes, I aspired to be the candidate from Bathinda, but I never directly asked for the ticket. I fully accept the decision of the Congress election committee and have complete faith in my party and its selection process.

Your husband has been fielded from Ludhiana. Opponents call him an outsider. How are you countering this charge?

We were labelled outsiders in Gidderbaha also, yet through our dedicated work, the people have elected us three times in a row. Even during the most challenging election, when many of our candidates lost, we succeeded. Now, as the Punjab president of Congress, my husband is not an outsider anywhere in Punjab. He works for the welfare of people from across the state.

Warring and his nearest rival BJP candidate Ravneet Bittu were very good friends but now fighting against each other. Do you think they will cut into each other’s vote bank?

Our relationship with Bittu was strong due to our party ties. However, by betraying the party, he has also betrayed us. A traitor to the party is a traitor to us.

Personally, how is Warring’s and your equation with Bittu and his family after he quit Congress?

Our professional and personal relationships are affected by political choices and loyalty to our principles and party.

How are you connecting with voters, especially women?

I connect with voters through meetings and am deeply grateful for their love and blessings. Women feel comfortable sharing their issues with me, and I am honoured to have their trust.

Can you recall a couple of instances where voters had asked you tough questions or embarrassed you during electioneering?

Voters do ask tough questions, but with Congress’ track record of good work, I am able to assure them that our party is committed to their welfare.

You and Warring were campaigning separately. When and how do you planned your day’s schedule?

We discussed our plans and gathered feedback early in the mornings. Despite our busy schedules, we strived to stay connected throughout the day.

How about food and children? Do you carried them along?

My children often accompanied me, and we made arrangements for their food wherever we went. For example, we sourced local milk for my daughter, who doesn’t like packed milk.

It’s too hot outside with mercury hovering around 46 degrees, how did you manage electioneering during this scorching heat?

Connecting with the grassroots in Ludhiana energises me. I stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and fresh juice to manage the demanding conditions during electioneering. Watermelon juice and mango are my favourites.

With Bittu as BJP nominee and AAP fielding local MLA, how do you see this election for Warring, who has come all the way from Gidderbaha to contest election in Ludhiana?

I am confident of Raja Warring’s victory. He is dedicated to the welfare of Punjab and will win regardless of where he contests.

What was your first reaction when news of Warring being fielded from Ludhiana came out?

I was pleased because Raja Warring will challenge the traitor and demonstrate that Ludhiana’s electorate does not support betrayal.

Was it by choice or compulsion?

Having served the farmers in the largely agrarian constituency of Gidderbaha, we see it as an opportunity to connect with the urban population of Punjab in Ludhiana, especially the industrious entrepreneurs and the hardworking labour. This election is a chance to stand against a turncoat, who abandoned our party’s secular ideology for personal gain. Raja Warring’s nomination represents loyalty to Punjab, and I am confident he will win with the people’s support.

