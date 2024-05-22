Parashar canvasses in Central constituency

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 21

The AAP candidate from Ludhiana, Ashok Parashar Pappi, held meetings in wards 75, 80, and 81 of Central constituency today.

On the occasion, a large number of people reached out to meet him. Pappi addressed large public meetings in Ludhiana Central, Islamganj Road, Amarpura Chowk, Ward 75, Hargobind Nagar in Ward 80, and Shivaji Nagar in Ward 81.

“By endorsing development works, I was first elected as an MLA from here, and now I have become a Lok Sabha candidate,” he added. He thanked his team and the volunteers. Pappi said almost all promises he made during the Assembly elections have been fulfilled and that his efforts at eradicating drug abuse are well known.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.