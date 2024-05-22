Parashar canvasses in Central constituency

Ludhiana, May 21
The AAP candidate from Ludhiana, Ashok Parashar Pappi, held meetings in wards 75, 80, and 81 of Central constituency today.
On the occasion, a large number of people reached out to meet him. Pappi addressed large public meetings in Ludhiana Central, Islamganj Road, Amarpura Chowk, Ward 75, Hargobind Nagar in Ward 80, and Shivaji Nagar in Ward 81.
“By endorsing development works, I was first elected as an MLA from here, and now I have become a Lok Sabha candidate,” he added. He thanked his team and the volunteers. Pappi said almost all promises he made during the Assembly elections have been fulfilled and that his efforts at eradicating drug abuse are well known.
