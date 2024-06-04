Party leaders, supporters gear up for celebrations

Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, June 3
The results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be declared tomorrow. Heart beats are running fast, there are hopes, excitement among contestants, party leaders, workers and supporters and arrangements are being made to celebrate the occasion on Tuesday.
President of the Ludhiana BJP Rajnish Dhiman said it takes five minutes to arrange for laddoos or sweets.
“We are all prepared to celebrate the victory tomorrow. Party supporters and workers have already arranged dholis, they just want the results to be declared and then it would be celebrations all over,” he said.
At the same time, near and dear ones of SAD candidate Ranjit Singh Dhillon said the entire family visited Baba Deep Singh Ji Gurdwara where an akhand path was held to thank the Almighty and the bhog ceremony would be held on June 5.
Former general secretary of the state BJP Parveen Bansal, however, said: “Laddoo toh kal baantne hi hain, bas dekhna hai ki Ludhiana ki mithas add hoti hai ke nahi” (We are going to celebrate the BJP’s victory by distributing sweets, just want to see if the Ludhiana seat adds to the sweetness).
At the same time, the Congress and AAP camps are keeping it a low-key affair. The vice-chairman of the Punjab Medium Industries and spokesperson for AAP, Paramveer Singh, said everything would be decided once the results are out. “The mandate is in the hands of people and we are waiting for the results to be declared first. We are keeping everything simple,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: NDA marches ahead of INDIA bloc in early trends
Trends: NDA 303; INDIA 210; Others 30
Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress-6, AAP-4; Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib, Badal from Bathinda
AAP-4, Congress-7, BJP-0, SAD-1, Indipendent 1 (Khadoor Sahi...
Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress leads on 5 seats, BJP on 4
Congress 5, BJP 4, AAP 1
Himachal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in all 4 seats; Kangana Ranaut ahead of Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi
BJP-3, Congress-1; BJP Sudhir Sharma leading in Dharamasala ...
Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early leads for Congress's Manish Tewari
Congress leading in Chandigarh