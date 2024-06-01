Party workers rush around for coolers, tables for their booths

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 31

Due to the prevailing heatwave, setting up booths and making arrangements for a comfortable visit for voters to their stalls on the polling day on Saturday has emerged as an uphill task for leaders of various political parties at the local town and surrounding localities falling under Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts.

Good Samaritans, who have come forward to organise langars and chhabeels for government personnel and residents, too have to seek help from their friends and relatives for hiring tables, chairs and coolers as these items are no more available at their localities.

Bhupinder Sharma, an office-bearer of Radhey Krishan Gaushala Kaind, said he had to seek help from his relatives to procure water campers, mattresses and other materials required for langar and chhabeels. “Unfortunately, the decision to organise langars and chhabeels was taken by us a bit late and by the time we contacted service providers of our area, supporters of various candidates had already booked them,” said Sharma.

Mahesh Kumar, owner of Ricky Tent House at Bajrang Akhara road, said he had to decline numerous orders received from other localities as materials available with him were just enough to install tents and gazebos at the local town. “Normally we make extra arrangements by hiring necessary materials from other places, but for tomorrow it will not be advisable for anyone to hunt for extra items from other tent houses as they too have exhausted their stock,” added Mahesh Kumar.

Deepak Sharma, an office-bearer of a national political party said he had coordinated with suppliers of pedestal fans, coolers and water campers for providing services at Ludhiana, Raikot and Payal as the said articles were no longer available at these places. “Having received requests from our friends and relatives in other towns and cities we asked our regular suppliers to provide services at desired destinations,” said Sharma acknowledging that almost all services were available at premium price.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi